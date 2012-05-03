版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 03:34 BJT

Facebook hopes to raise more than $10 bln in IPO-source

SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc is aiming to raise more than $10 billion in its initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐