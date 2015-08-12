UPDATE 1-Facebook struggles to sell advertising in India

(Adds comment in 10th paragraph; data on growth in Facebook
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
SAN FRANCISCO/MUMBAI, August 12 Facebook is
trying to lure skeptical advertisers in India with features such
as free email support for questions about advertising and advice
on increasing sales in a bid to boost revenue from its second
biggest market.
Facebook has 132 million users in India, trailing
only the 193 million in the United States, according to the
company, and the country is critical for the Menlo Park,
California, social network's global expansion.
But so far, the payoff has been small: Facebook earns 15
cents per user in India every quarter, compared to the $7 to $8
it makes on each U.S. user, according to analysts.
Facebook does not break out its revenues in India, but Neil
Shah, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, a Hong Kong-based
technology consulting firm, estimates it brings in $15 million a
quarter, far behind the $350 million he estimates Google earns
there per quarter.
Google, which set up in India in 2004, has been in the
Indian market six years longer than Facebook, and its search ads
are more familiar to advertisers there than the display ads
Facebook offers.
The business-boosting features, described to Reuters by
company executives and Indian business people, are aimed at
advertisers such as Mohit Khattar, managing director at online
grocery company Godrej Nature's Basket, one of the roughly 60 to
65 million small- and medium-sized businesses in the country.
He said he began advertising on Facebook about two months
ago as the company ramped up its online presence. He found that
advertising in-store events and sales helped attract customers,
but would not provide specific figures.
"Since our customers are on Facebook, we are on Facebook.
It's that simple," Khattar said.
But other advertisers are still skeptical of the medium.
Sumant Kasliwal, CEO of online clothing retailer 20dresses.com,
uses ads on the social media site to reach potential customers
between 18 and 35, but says he would prefer to advertise on TV.
"In India, TV still has the most reach, so if you have the
money you would want to be on that," he said.
Facebook declined to say how many staff members it has in
India or how much it has invested since it launched operations
there in 2010.
But the world's largest social network says it has seen
early signs its efforts are working. The company unveiled a new
type of ad designed specifically for India last year, called
"click to missed call."
Users click a button on an ad, which automatically calls an
advertiser. The user hangs up - to save them the charge for the
call - and the advertiser calls back with a pre-recorded
message.
Garnier Men, a leading men's hair care company in India and
a unit of beauty products giant L'Oreal SA, saw online sales
more than double by using click to missed call, according to
Facebook and the company.
TV ADS
But Indian advertisers still overwhelmingly flock to
television ads and remain skeptical of the value of advertising
on social media, analysts and business executives said.
"Advertisers in India are not warmed enough to social media
as a concept of marketing," said Shah, the Counterpoint analyst.
"We really need to help them see how Facebook pages and
advertising will help grow their businesses," said Andy Hwang,
Facebook director of small- and medium-sized businesses for Asia
Pacific.
For instance, the company advises businesses to create
interactive Facebook pages and use Facebook Messenger to
interact with customers as a way of increasing sales. Facebook
says it has more than 1.5 million pages created by small and
medium businesses in India, a figure that grew 70 percent over
the last year.
Technology companies have turned to India and other markets
in Asia for growth because the region contains two-thirds of the
world's population. Asia is Facebook's fastest-growing region,
with 57 percent year-over-year growth in monthly active users.
India alone has 1.3 billion people, second only to China,
and Facebook increased the number of users there by 22 percent
last year. On the other hand, only 252 million people in India
have Internet access.
Expansion in India is also important because of the "China
factor." Facebook, like Google Inc and Twitter Inc
, is shut out of the biggest market of all due to the
Communist government's concerns over control of information.
Other tech companies, such as eBay and Yahoo, have struggled to
crack the Chinese market.
Getting more Indian users "drives success, or at least the
perception of success," said Jaideep Mehta, vice president and
general manager for International Data Corporation Southeast
Asia.
Facebook said it plans to use its strategy in India for
other emerging markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico,
which are Facebook's third-, fourth- and fifth-largest markets
by users.
That makes success in India even more important for its
global expansion. For the second quarter of this year, 51.3
percent of Facebook's $4 billion in revenue came from outside
the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to efforts to attract more Indian advertisers,
Facebook is working to make it easier for users to get on the
service.
More than 90 percent of Facebook's Indian users access it
through mobile phones, but the Facebook app uses more data than
most are able to pay for and Internet connections can be patchy.
So the social giant developed Facebook Lite, which uses less
data, for India and other emerging markets.
It has also rolled out its Internet.org initiative in India,
a program started in August 2013 that aims to connect the
two-thirds of the world without Internet access. Many of India's
advertising dollars are in rural and semi-urban cities, analysts
said, where users do not have a reliable Internet connection.
Facebook is also getting help from the government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, which uses Facebook to provide updates
on the government's workings.
"It is undeniable that a pro-social media government is good
for the industry," Mehta said.
