Facebook brings Internet push to India, ties with Reliance Comm

MUMBAI Feb 10 Facebook Inc has tied up
with India's Reliance Communications Ltd to offer free
access to a handful of online services in India, broadening its
campaign to boost Internet use in the developing world.
India, the world's second-biggest mobile market, will become
the first country in Asia to get the new Internet.org app, which
targets mobile phone users.
The app, aimed at low income and rural users, will offer
access to more than 30 web services, including job listings,
healthcare and education sites, as well as Facebook's own social
network and messaging services. It will be provided via the
Android operating system.
Facebook has partnered with more than 150 wireless providers
over the past four years to offer free or discounted access to
its social network, but the new app is the first time the
company has added services beyond its own website.
The service comes to India after having launched in Zambia,
Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Colombia.
