UPDATE 2-FTC clears Facebook's acquisition of Instagram

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission cleared Facebook Inc's acquisition of
Instagram, voting unanimously to close its antitrust
investigation into the deal without taking any action.
The move frees Facebook to complete its purchase of the
mobile photo application maker, the biggest acquisition in its
history. Facebook announced plans to buy Instagram in a cash and
stock deal for $1 billion in April.
Under the terms of the deal, Facebook will acquire Instagram
for $300 million in cash and roughly 23 million shares of
Facebook common stock.
The deal is currently valued at $747.1 million, based on the
$19.44 closing price of Facebook's shares on Wednesday.
Shares of the world's No.1 online social network have
declined roughly 50 percent since the company's
highly-anticipated initial public offering in May. Slowing
revenue growth and a flood of insider shares that could hit the
market in the coming months are among investors' key concerns.
The Instagram application, which allows users to add filters
and effects to pictures taken on their smartphones, could
bolster Facebook's mobile efforts -- an area that is considered
something of a weak spot for the company.
The deal also ensures that the fast-growing mobile app,
which said it had 80 million users in July, will not fall into
the hands of a Facebook rival such as Twitter or Google Inc
.
Still, the price that Facebook paid for the two-year-old
company, which doesn't have any revenue, stunned analysts and
investors.
Facebook said in its most recent 10Q regulatory filing that
it plans to maintain Instagram's products "as independent mobile
applications to enhance our photos product offerings and to
enable users to increase their levels of mobile engagement and
photo sharing."
Facebook did not provide a further update on the timing of
the deal on Wednesday, but said it was pleased the FTC has
cleared the transaction.
Facebook had initially said it expected the deal to close in
the second quarter, but later changed the time frame, saying it
expected the deal to close by the end of the year.
Facebook is scheduled to appear at a so-called "fairness
hearing" before the California Department of Corporations on
Aug. 29.
The hearing, which provides California-based companies with
an alternative to registering shares with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, could expedite the transfer of Facebook
shares to Instagram, potentially making it possible for the deal
to close as soon as next week.