UPDATE 1-Instagram's Snapchat-like feature allows 24-hour-limit posts

(Adds Facebook CEO post, share price, background, bylines)
By Angela Moon and Supantha Mukherjee
Aug 2 Users of Instagram, a photo-sharing app
owned by Facebook Inc, can now post picture and video
slideshows that last 24 hours, a feature similar to the
signature function of social media rival Snapchat.
Snapchat, which launched in 2011, got its initial boost from
millennials, especially teenagers, who value the privacy that
the app offers. Text messages disappear right after they are
read, and posts expire after 24 hours.
As with Snapchat, the new Instagram Stories feature allows
its 500 million members to annotate their posts with emojis,
doodles and texts, Instagram said in a blog post on Tuesday.
The feature is the latest salvo between Facebook, which
bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012, and Snapchat, which
rejected Facebook's $3 billion buyout offer just three years
ago, as they try to attract more users.
Snapchat is popular with younger people who want to shield
their posts from the eyes of their parents, who are more likely
to be on Facebook, whose 1.7 billion monthly users tend to be
older. Snapchat recently surpassed Twitter Inc in daily
users and is valued at around $18 billion.
In July, Snapchat introduced a Memories feature that enables
users to save and share their content, as on Facebook.
Instagram Stories allows followers to send direct messages
to the uploader but users cannot "like" an image or post a
comment, as in Facebook.
Instagram Stories is available in the United States and will
roll out globally over the next few weeks on Apple Inc
iPhones and Alphabet Inc's Android-based smartphones,
Instagram said.
"This is the latest step in putting video at the center of
all our services. People are already creating and sharing more
video, so we're going to make it even easier," Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook account.
Many replies to Zuckerberg's post pointed out the new
feature's resemblance to Snapchat.
Facebook user Antoine Maillot wrote: "Snapchat-like on
Facebook World... No, I prefer the real Snapchat app, sorry."
Shares of Facebook fell 1.1 percent to $122.92 at
mid-afternoon.
(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Richard Chang)