Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera tool with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
Instagram users will now be able to choose from a range of filters including koala ears that move and twitch as well as math equations that spin to create humorous effects.
Other new features include a rewind mode for videos, which will allow users to play video in reverse, and hashtag stickers to visit hashtag pages.
Facebook has been amping up its camera tool to take on Snapchat's features such as disappearing messages and face-tracking filters, which are hugely popular among its teenage and millennial users.
The world's largest social media network has already added several Snapchat-like features such as Stories, which allows users to upload pictures and video slideshows that disappear after 24 hours.
Instagram said in April over 200 million people used Stories daily.
Snap, in its first earnings report as a listed company, said it had 166 million daily active users as of March 31.
Snap's shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since their market debut on March 1. The stock plunged about 23 percent last week after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.
However, it recouped some of those losses after several institutional investors including George Soros and Daniel Loeb disclosed stakes in the company. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.