UPDATE 2-Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram

By Angela Moon and Aishwarya Venugopal
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has
souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding
another feature similar to one offered by social media rival
Snap Inc's Snapchat.
Instagram users will now be able to choose from eight
filters including koala ears that move and twitch as well as
math equations that spin to create humorous effects for their
photos or videos.
Other new features include a rewind mode for videos, which
will allow users to play video in reverse, and hashtag stickers
to visit hashtag pages.
Facebook has been amping up its camera tool to take on
Snapchat's features such as disappearing messages and
face-tracking filters, which are hugely popular among its
teenaged and millennial users.
The world's largest social media network has already added
several Snapchat-like features such as Stories, which allows
users to upload pictures and video slideshows that disappear
after 24 hours.
For now, Instagram does not have sponsored face filters,
where advertisers can create their own content. Snapchat's
"sponsored lenses" have become a major part of its advertising
revenue.
"If we're being honest with ourselves, this is the way the
tech industry works and frankly, it's how all industries work,"
said Instagram's head of product Kevin Weil at the TechCrunch
Disrupt conference in New York, when asked about the
similarities between Instagram's new features and Snap's
existing ones.
"Kudos to Snapchat for being the first to Stories, but it's
a format and it's going to be adopted widely across a lot of
different platforms."
Instagram said in April over 200 million people used Stories
daily.
Snap, in its first earnings report as a listed company last
week, said it had 166 million daily active users as of March 31.
Snap's shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since their
market debut on March 1. The stock plunged about 23 percent last
week after the company posted disappointing quarterly results.
However, it recouped some of those losses after several
institutional investors including George Soros and Daniel Loeb
disclosed stakes in the company.
On Tuesday, Snap shares were down 1.9 percent at $20.37
while Facebook's shares were up 0.3 percent at $149.77.
