Instagram's user base grows to more than 500 million

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Instagram now boasts more
than 500 million users, more than 80 percent of whom are outside
the United States, the company said on Tuesday, in a sign of the
photo-sharing app's rapidly growing global reach.
The company owned by Facebook Inc had 400 million
users last September. It has seen its user base more than double
over the past two years. Instagram added that 300 million people
used the app every day.
Instagram has quickly eclipsed its rivals, notably Twitter
Inc, which has seen its user base stall at just above
300 million. Facebook has about 1.6 billion users.
Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion, its first
large acquisition, a deal initially met with skepticism.
Instagram has grown into one of the most popular social
media apps worldwide and is expected to contribute significantly
to Facebook's revenue, with research firm eMarketer predicting
the company will generate $1.5 billion in ad revenue this year.
It is able to leverage Facebook's popular advertising
technology and resources to target highly specific audiences.
Instagram said users shared on average more than 95 million
photos and videos every day, with posts garnering 4.2 billion
"likes" each day.
