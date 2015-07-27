Facebook to scale up free mobile Internet service to boost usage

| MUMBAI, July 27
Facebook Inc plans to
scale up its service to offer free basic Internet on mobile
phones, an executive said, after introducing the application in
17 developing countries over the past year.
In a blog post released to mark the first year of the
initiative, Facebook said it will open a portal allowing any
mobile operator to offer the service under its Internet.org
platform. Facebook currently partners with specific operators to
launch the service in different countries.
Internet.org has brought over 9 million people online over
the past year, Chris Daniels, vice president of product for
Internet.org, told Reuters on Monday. Facebook developed the
platform with six technology partners to bring an estimated 4.5
billion unconnected people online, mainly in Latin America, Asia
and Africa.
It offers pared-down web services for free to users, along
with access to Facebook's own social network and messaging
services.
Facebook's blog post said that over the past year, the
service had bought new users onto mobile networks on average
over 50 percent faster and that more than half the people using
Internet.org are paying for data to access the wider Internet
within 30 days.
"This is really a customer acquisition tool for mobile
operators where the benefit to them of offering a very light
amount of free data is to bring on more paying subscribers to
their networks," Daniels said, speaking over phone from Nairobi,
where he is attending a summit.
Facebook was not paying for any of the data being used to
access the service, he said.
The Internet.org application, launched in India in February
in partnership with Reliance Communications, faced
backlash with a number of leading technology and Internet firms
pulling out of the service after activists claimed it violated
the principles of a neutral Internet.
"I would say India is unique in that respect and very much
an outlier. In other markets, Internet.org has been embraced as
a pro-connectivity initiative that has garnered a lot of
support," Daniels said.
A committee of the telecoms ministry set up to examine the
issue of net neutrality earlier this month recommended that
collaborations between mobile operators and content providers
that enable "gatekeeping" roles should be discouraged.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)