UPDATE 1-Scared of Facebook shares? Wager on Friday's close

May 15 Worried that if you buy Facebook when it
starts trading Friday you'll get trampled by big banks and hedge
funds? Betting on where the stock closes that day may be a safer
wager.
Intrade, the online prediction market where investors can
bet on numerous events, from movie box office receipts to the
U.S. presidential election, started a contract Tuesday for bets
on where shares of Facebook will close on Friday, their
first day of trading.
Dublin, Ireland-based Intrade has contracts for myriad
events, some stranger than others. Investors can bet on whether
NASA will announce the discovery of extraterrestrial life - with
varying expiration dates - or how long Bashar al Assad will
remain president of Syria.
For Facebook, Intrade is offering contracts that bet on the
stock closing anywhere from $25 to $60, at $5 intervals.
The hotly anticipated initial public offering has sparked
intense interest from investors big and small. Facebook has
raised the expected price range for its shares to $34 to $38,
and many expect the shares to make a big move in that first day.
That could be perilous for individuals. If the stock
explodes on Friday, the average person might end up buying
shares at a price much higher than he wanted as funds steamroll
in and then zip back out.
"I am telling people to use a limit order (good for one day)
at $55 and not to be upset if they don't get hit," said Joshua
Brown, financial advisor at New York-based Fusion Analytics.
"Market orders on IPO day are never a good idea."
A market order does not specify the price an investor wants
to buy a share, where a limit order does. Demand is expected to
be enormous, which could buoy the price throughout the session
and into next week, however.
The trading in Facebook expectations on Intrade has so far
been minimal given the contracts are just several hours old. So
far, one contract has three trades, another two, but with enough
trading, Facebook's experience could mirror what happened in
prediction markets when Google Inc went public in 2004.
"Past history suggests some useful information in these
markets," said Eric Zitzewitz, associate professor of economics
at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Google, which priced at $85 a share, closed its first day of
trading at $100.34, for a market cap of about $27.2 billion. The
stock was up 1.2 percent at $610.35 on Nasdaq late Tuesday
afternoon.
The Iowa Electronic Markets (IEM), which are so far not
trading a Facebook contract, ran two separate contracts in 2004
ahead of the IPO. Those contracts resulted in relatively
accurate estimates of a first-day value of $26.7 billion and
$28.2 billion just before the IPO pricing, according to a 2005
paper by professors at the University of Iowa, which operates
the IEM.
Trading also occurred on TradeSports, a sports-betting site
that was a sister site to Intrade, which later closed down.
The IEM is not running a Facebook market due to "limited
resources," said Tom Snee, a spokesman for IEM.
What will be important, Zitzewitz said, is the bid-ask
spread in the contracts in question. Smaller spreads suggest
less guesswork in the betting.
"Give this a couple of days, and see if you start to get
some orders before you take it too seriously," he said.
Intrade's most popular contracts revolve around the 2012
U.S. presidential election. More than 241,000 shares have traded
in President Barack Obama's contract, nearly 200,000 in
Republican nominee Mitt Romney's contract, and more than 200,000
for Ron Paul's contract.
Intrade could not be reached for comment.