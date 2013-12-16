Oregon politician gets six years for Facebook IPO fraud

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 A former candidate for governor
of Oregon was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for
fraudulently convincing investors he had access to shares of
Facebook Inc before its highly anticipated initial public
offering in 2012.
Craig Berkman, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1994
as a Republican, told investors he would use their money to buy
pre-IPO shares in Facebook and other companies like LinkedIn
Corp, Groupon Inc and Zynga Inc.
Instead, he used new investor money to pay off earlier
investors and to fund his own expenses, including nearly $6
million to help satisfy a settlement with a firm that accused
him of failing to pay his debts, U.S. authorities said.
In June, Berkman pleaded guilty in federal court in New York
to securities and wire fraud and agreed to forfeit more than $13
million he raised from more than 120 investors, including
longtime friends.
"I am sincerely sorry, and I take full responsibility for
the negative consequences of my behavior," Berkman told U.S.
District Judge Shira Scheindlin at his sentencing on Monday.
The sentence was less than the 97 months suggested by
federal sentencing guidelines but more than the 24 months
Berkman's attorney had requested.
Berkman, a businessman and the former head of the Oregon
Republican Party, will also be required to make restitution of
approximately $11 million, according to prosecutors.
Facebook's IPO, one of the largest in history, generated
several scams by individuals claiming to have access to the
coveted pre-IPO shares.
Berkman's fraud was similar to that of former Florida fund
manager John Mattera, who defrauded investors of $13 million and
was sentenced to 11 years in prison in June.
Berkman lost a primary election in 1994. He also considered
a second bid for governor in 2002, according to The Oregonian
newspaper.
In 2001, the Oregon Division of Finance and Securities
issued a cease-and-desist order and a $50,000 fine against
Berkman for offering and selling convertible promissory notes
without a brokerage license, according to the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
In 2008, an Oregon jury found Berkman liable in a private
action for breach of fiduciary duty, conversion of investor
funds and misrepresentation to investors, related to his
involvement with a firm called Synectic Ventures.
Synectic Ventures filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition
against him for debts he failed to pay related to an earlier
judgment against him, the SEC said. Berkman reached a settlement
with Synectic and used some of the money he collected from his
Facebook fraud to pay the claims.
The criminal case is U.S. v. Berkman, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-732.