公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 04:16 BJT

Facebook prices IPO at $38

SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Facebook Inc priced its initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion.

At that price, the offering would raise as much as $18.4 billion for the company and existing shareholders.

