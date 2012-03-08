Facebook adds women, minority-owned banks for IPO

| March 8
March 8 Facebook Inc added several
women- and minority-owned investment banks to the roster of
underwriters for its initial public offering, following in the
footsteps of General Motors Co and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, which did the same during their own offerings.
The No. 1 online social media network, which filed an
amended IPO registration statement with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday, has hired 31 banks as
underwriters for its $5 billion IPO, expected to value the
company at up to $100 billion
Among the women- and minority-owned firms included in the
deal are New York-based banks CastleOak Securities, Williams
Capital Group and M.R. Beal & Co, and Chicago-based Loop Capital
Markets.
"Wall Street tries to do what looks good on high-profile
IPOs, and it will not go unnoticed that Facebook has chosen to
bring in minority underwriters," said Scott Sweet, senior
managing partner at IPO Boutique.
"It's not going to make or break the deal, but it will show
that they're not nonchalant about the opportunities that smaller
firms can offer distribution-wise."
Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.
The addition of these firms comes after Facebook was
criticized by the California State Teachers' Retirement System
for not including women on its board of directors. CalSTRS, the
second largest pension fund in the United States, holds some
ownership in Facebook and expects to be a public shareholder.
In Facebook and other IPOs, these firms are only getting
joint bookrunner positions, with the large Wall Street banks
taking the lead spots.
Women- and minority-owned investment banks have been
underwriting more equity deals in recent years. They helped
underwrite 20 IPOs in 2011 that raised $1.5 billion, almost
double the amount raised in 2007, according to data from Thomson
Reuters.
In 2010 Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat from
California, spoke out against General Motors' decision not to
include any underwriters from minority- or women-owned financial
institutions. The Detroit automaker eventually added a handful
of these banks as underwriters.
Goldman Sachs also gave boutique firms Utendahl Capital
Partners and Muriel Siebert & Co a more lucrative position in
its IPO after discussions with civil rights activist Rev. Jesse
Jackson, according to a 1999 report from the Associated Press.
Jackson had been pushing for minority businesses to have
more of a presence on Wall Street. Goldman declined to comment.