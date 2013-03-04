Facebook hit with fresh IPO-related lawsuit

| March 4
March 4 A Facebook Inc shareholder filed
a lawsuit over the largest social networking company's botched
initial public offering and is seeking to hold Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg, directors and officers responsible for the
damage.
The lawsuit by Gaye Jones alleges that the company's
directors knew that Facebook did not disclose weaker revenue
trends as more users accessed the website through mobile
devices. The complaint alleges that information had been
selectively shared with the company's IPO underwriters and key
investors.
The lawsuit seeks to force the directors and other
defendants to disgorge the money they made from selling stock
through the IPO which they allegedly knew was overpriced.
"The defendants were unjustly enriched because they realized
enormous profits and financial benefits from the IPO, despite
knowing that reduced revenue and earnings forecasts for the
company had not been publicly disclosed to investors," said the
complaint.
Shares in Facebook's highly anticipated IPO fell from the
initial price of $38 to about $25 within a month. The stock
closed on Monday at $27.72 on Nasdaq, down 6 cents.
Soon after the May IPO, which was also marked by technical
glitches on the Nasdaq exchange, more than 50 investor lawsuits
were filed. A proposed class action is being heard in federal
court in Manhattan.
Jones' lawsuit is a derivative case, meaning the investor
seeks to step into the shoes of the company and any money
recovered from Zuckerberg and others would be paid to Facebook,
not shareholders.
Four previous derivative cases were dismissed last month, in
part because U.S. District Court Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan
found the shareholders did own the stock when the alleged
misconduct took place prior to the IPO.
Sweet said in dismissing the previous lawsuits that Facebook
had "repeatedly made express and extensive" warnings about the
increased use of mobile applications.
Unlike the previous derivative plaintiffs, Jones has owned
Facebook stock since February 2012.
The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery in Delaware,
where Facebook is incorporated, and also named as defendants the
IPO underwriters - units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JPMorgan, Goldman and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Gaye Jones v Mark Zuckerberg et al, Delaware
Court of Chancery, No. 8375