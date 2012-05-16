Several brokerages stop taking Facebook IPO orders

NEW YORK, May 16 NEW YORK May 16 TD
Ameritrade and Fidelity's brokerage arm both stopped
accepting orders of Facebook shares as of Tuesday
evening, according to representatives.
Morgan Stanley & Co did the same, according to three
advisers at the firm who declined to be named because they are
not permitted to speak to the press. E*Trade Financial
also stopped accepting orders Tuesday evening, according to a
client alert sent out Tuesday.
Wells Fargo & Co's brokerage arm, Wells Fargo
Advisors, was stopping accepting new orders at 4:00 p.m. EDT
Wednesday, according to two advisers at the firm.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman and a Wells Fargo spokeswoman
declined to comment.
On Monday, Morgan Stanley told its advisers that it would
cap the number of Facebook shares for each retail client to 500,
according to four people familiar with the situation.