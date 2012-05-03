UPDATE 1-Facebook execs tackle mobile concern in IPO video

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc executives tackled concerns about the company's mobile strategy during a video presentation for its IPO road show.
The company plans to raise $10.6 billion, making it the largest initial public offering ever in Silicon Valley.
On Thursday, Facebook released a 31-minute road show video featuring founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Vice President of Product Chris Cox.
Investors have expressed concerns over how Facebook will increase advertising revenue as more people access the social network through small mobile devices.
During a presentation on advertising, Sandberg said mobile is a key area of growth for Facebook, and that the company would use sponsored stories to generate more advertising income.
Advertisers pay Facebook to highlight certain stories. These sponsored posts recently started running on the News Feeds of Facebook mobile users.
"Today only a small fraction of our ad impressions are sponsored stories, which gives us room to grow," Sandberg said, adding that these paid posts were a "natural part of the Facebook mobile experience."
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the company would invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes a long time.
The road show, which is intended to persuade investors to buy Facebook shares, starts on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.