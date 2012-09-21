Irish regulator says Facebook adopts majority of recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept 21 Facebook, the world's
biggest social network, has fully implemented most of the
recommendations made by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner,
the watchdog responsible for regulating its European and Irish
operations said on Friday.
Ireland is the headquarters of Facebook's non-U.S. business
and the data regulator there re-audited the company in July to
test its progress in fulfilling recommendations made last
December regarding policies on tagging photos, retaining and
deleting data and on the level of user control.
The Irish regulator said most of those instructions had been
adopted, particularly in the area of better transparency and
controls for the user, but progress still had to be made on a
number of other items within the next month.