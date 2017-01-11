UPDATE 1-Facebook launches project to improve ties with news media

(Adds details, background)
Jan 11 Facebook Inc launched its
"Journalism Project" on Wednesday, as the world's biggest social
media network looks to deepen its relationship with news
organizations.
The launch comes less than a week after the company said it
was hiring former CNN reporter, anchor and host Campbell Brown
to lead its news partnerships team.
As part of the new project, Facebook said on Wednesday it
would focus on improving its current storytelling formats such
as Live, 360, and Instant Articles.
Facebook said it would test a feature using Instant Articles
to allow readers to see multiple stories at a time, as a
package, from their preferred news organizations.
The company said it would work with third-party
organizations to promote "news literacy" and help users decide
which sources are trustworthy and would also continue to work on
curbing hoaxes.
Facebook faced criticism in the last couple of months that
it did not do enough to tackle the problem of fake news stories
on its platform during the U.S. presidential campaign.
"We care a great deal about making sure that a healthy news
ecosystem and journalism can thrive," Fidji Simo, director of
product at Facebook, said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2j6l1u9)
Facebook also said on Wednesday it would explore the
introduction of advertising breaks in regular videos. The
company has previously tested the ad format for Facebook Live.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)