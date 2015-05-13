Facebook ties up with 9 publishers to directly inject news

May 13 Facebook Inc tied up with nine
news publishers to launch "Instant Articles" that will let them
publish articles directly to the social network's mobile news
feeds.
Instant Articles will let stories load more than 10 times
faster than standard mobile web articles and will include
content from publishers such as the New York Times, BuzzFeed and
National Geographic, Facebook said in a blog post on its
website. (bit.ly/1EClunw)
"Instant Articles lets them deliver fast, interactive
articles while maintaining control of their content and business
models," said Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.
The news publishers can either sell and embed advertisements
in the articles and keep all of the revenue, or allow Facebook
to sell ads.
The Internet social networking company will also let the
news companies track data and traffic through comScore and other
analytics tools.
The other launch partners for Instant Articles are NBC, The
Atlantic, The Guardian, BBC News, Spiegel and Bild, Facebook
said.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)