Facebook, banks, want shareholder lawsuits in NY court

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
NEW YORK, June 15 Facebook Inc and its lead underwriters Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co have requested that shareholder lawsuits over its $16 billion initial public offering be grouped together in Manhattan federal court.
In court papers filed late on Thursday before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation, Facebook and the banks said the U.S. District Court in Manhattan was the "most appropriate and convenient forum to oversee these coordinated and/or consolidated proceedings."
Over a dozen separate federal shareholder lawsuits have accused Facebook and the underwriters of hiding the social networking company's weakened growth forecasts ahead of the May 18 stock offering, one of the largest ever IPOs.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has also been sued by investors who claimed the exchange operator was negligent in handling orders for Facebook shares.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.