Facebook defeats shareholder litigation over IPO

NEW YORK, July 24 A federal appeals court on
Friday upheld the dismissal of litigation by Facebook Inc
shareholders who accused officials at the social media company
of deceiving them about its growth prospects prior to its 2012
initial public offering.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
the plaintiffs could not prevail because they failed to show
they owned Facebook stock at the time of the alleged misconduct.
The decision affirmed the February 2013 dismissal of the
case by U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)