Game company seeks to block Facebook from using virtual reality code

Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc, which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc's Oculus virtual reality unit and its founders for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.

The injunction could limit the number of games available for sale for Oculus' Rift VR headset. Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus in 2014. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Richard Chang)