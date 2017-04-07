Facebook virtual reality unit Oculus faces lawsuit over imaging patent

| April 7
April 7 Facebook Inc's virtual reality
unit Oculus VR is facing a lawsuit alleging it incorporated
without authorization a smaller competitor's patented technology
into its Rift headset.
Techno View IP Inc, a Newport Beach, California-based
technology licensing firm, sued Facebook and Oculus on Thursday
for infringing a 3D imaging patent owned by the VR headset maker
ImmersiON-VRelia.
According to the complaint filed in federal court in
Delaware, ImmersiON-VRelia, which has offices in Spain and
California, agreed to let Techno View litigate the patent on its
behalf.
The lawsuit comes as Facebook weighs its options following a
$500 million verdict in an unrelated lawsuit brought over its VR
technology by video game developer ZeniMax Media Inc. A Dallas
federal jury in February found Oculus used copyrighted computer
code developed by video game designer John Carmack while
employed at ZeniMax.
Lawyers for Oculus and Facebook have said they will seek to
have the verdict set aside.
ImmersiON-VRelia makes VR headsets similar to the Oculus
Rift, as well as a VR device for use with smartphones. Techno
View said in its lawsuit ImmersiON-VRelia's chief executive,
Manuel Gutierrez Novelo, attained several patents between 2003
and 2006 on various aspects of VR technology.
Techno View said Oculus and Facebook specifically infringed
a patent held by ImmersiON-VRelia on a method of generating left
and right perspectives in a 3D video game. Techno View said it
may add claims relating to other patents owned ImmersiON-VRelia
at a later date.
Facebook acquired Oculus for an estimated $3 billion in
2014. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has predicted
that virtual reality "will be part of people's daily lives,"
revolutionizing industries like media, education and medicine.
Facebook and Oculus did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on Techno View's lawsuit.
The case is Techno View IP Inc v. Oculus VR LLC and Facebook
Inc, 17cv00386, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware.
