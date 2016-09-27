Facebook tells U.S. judge it takes terroristic threats seriously

| NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Lawyers for Facebook Inc
on Tuesday sought to assure a U.S. judge overseeing
lawsuits by victims of militant attacks in the Middle East that
it took a "zero tolerance" approach to any communications that
may promote terrorist threats or activity.
The comments came after U.S. District Judge Nicholas
Garaufis in Brooklyn on Thursday accused Facebook's law firm of
insulting the court by sending just a junior attorney to address
him in lawsuits implicating violent attacks on Israelis.
The judge on Tuesday apologized to the extent his comments
may have sounded like criticism of the first-year associate, but
said he was concerned about whether Facebook's lawyers at
Kirkland & Ellis LLP were taking the matter seriously.
"We heard you loud and clear, and we apologize," Craig
Primis, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, told Garaufis.
As a sign of the level of attention the judge's critique
drew at Facebook, the company flew Paul Grewal, a deputy general
counsel, from California to New York to appear before him for
what was otherwise a procedural hearing.
Grewal told the judge that Facebook had people working
around-the-clock trying to pro-actively monitor and remove posts
on its website that glorify or incite violence through
terrorism.
"Facebook has a very serious interest in keeping terrorism
content off," he said.
The hearing came in a pair of related lawsuits, including
one filed last year by 20,000 Israelis seeking an order
requiring Facebook to stop allowing militant groups like Hamas
from using its platform to incite attacks against Israeli
citizens.
The company also faces claims by victims of such attacks who
are seeking to hold Facebook accountable under the U.S.
Anti-Terrorism Act for providing support to militant groups.
At a hearing last week, Garaufis criticized Facebook's
lawyers decision to send only a first-year associate to appear
before him as "outrageous and irresponsible and insulting" given
the issues at stake.
He questioned whether Facebook had a "moral obligation" to
help prevent communications by people who express interest in
carrying out violent attacks, and asked whether it should be
"working this out as opposed to litigating it."
At Tuesday's hearing, Primis assured the judge that Facebook
took a "zero tolerance" approach to such communications.
He said Facebook will be seeking the dismissal of both
lawsuits on grounds including that as a communications platform,
it had immunity from being sued under federal law. Oral
arguments are scheduled for Jan. 19.
The case is Cohen v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of New York, No. 16-cv-4453.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)