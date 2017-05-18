UPDATE 2-Facebook wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuits linked to terrorism

(Adds Facebook comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 18 A federal judge on Thursday
dismissed two lawsuits seeking to hold Facebook Inc
liable for supporting terrorist groups by letting them use its
social media platform to further their goals, including violence
against Jews.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn dismissed
a $3 billion damages lawsuit by relatives of American victims of
Hamas attacks, saying the federal Communications Decency Act
regulating internet content immunizes Facebook from liability.
That law "prevents courts from entertaining civil actions
that seek to impose liability on defendants like Facebook for
allowing third parties to post offensive or harmful content or
failing to remove such content once posted," Garaufis wrote.
Garaufis also dismissed a lawsuit by roughly 20,000 Israeli
citizens who feared harm from future violence. He said they had
no legal right to demand changes to Facebook's platform because
they could not show any "actual or imminent" injury.
The decision is a setback to efforts to hold companies such
as Facebook and Twitter Inc liable for failing to
better police users' online speech.
Robert Tolchin, a lawyer for both sets of the plaintiffs,
said Garaufis appeared to sidestep limits under the federal
Anti-Terrorism Act on aiding groups such as Hamas, a Palestinian
group that the Department of State designates a foreign
terrorist organization.
"There is a clash between statutes that the court needed to
reconcile but ignored," Tolchin said in an interview. "We are
planning to appeal because we see major errors in the decision."
In an email, Facebook said "there is no place on Facebook
for groups that engage in terrorist activity or for content that
expresses support for such activity, and we take swift action to
remove this content when it's reported to us. We sympathize with
the victims and their families."
Congress passed the Communications Decency Act of 1996 to
regulate online pornography.
Garaufis said applications of that law in other contexts
have arguably undermined incentives for internet service
providers to remove content, but that it was enough for now to
show that Congress' "focus" was to limit liability.
The Brooklyn lawsuits drew notice after Facebook's law firm
Kirkland & Ellis initially assigned a junior associate to
represent the Palo Alto, California-based company, prompting
Garaufis to ask if it took the matter seriously.
Facebook quickly flew its deputy general counsel, Paul
Grewal, a former federal judge, from California to Brooklyn,
where he assured Garaufis that the company had "a very serious
interest in keeping terrorism content off" its platform.
The cases are Cohen et al v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 16-04453; and Force et
al v Facebook Inc in the same court, No. 16-05158.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)