Court rules against Facebook "like" button in German shopping case

FRANKFURT, March 9 Facebook's "Like" button violates German and European privacy laws in a case brought by a consumer group against an online shopping site which relied on the user recommendation feature, a Duesseldorf regional court said on Wednesday.

The ruling followed a complaint by the Nordrhein-Westfalen Consumer Association against a shopping site owned by German department store chain Peek & Cloppenburg KG Duesseldorf, for using the Facebook feature without appropriate user consent. (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Edward Taylor)

