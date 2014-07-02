Facebook acquires video ad company LiveRail

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 2
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Facebook Inc is
acquiring video advertising company LiveRail in the Internet
social network's latest step to make video ads a bigger part of
its business.
Facebook did not disclose a price for the San
Francisco-based company, which was founded in 2007 and has
offices in several countries.
LiveRail's technology automatically pairs video ads with the
videos that appear on many websites, such as the sites for Major
League Baseball, ABC and A&E Networks.
Facebook would not discuss plans for using the technology on
its own website.
In March, Facebook began offering 15-second video ads from a
limited number of companies on its website. The company has
moved cautiously in introducing the video ads on its social
network to prevent a backlash from users who might find the ads
annoying.
Video ads command higher prices than other forms of online
advertising such as banner ads. Facebook and Internet rivals
like Google Inc are increasingly trying to
grab a slice of lucrative TV-marketing budgets as they try to
sustain rapid growth.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernadette Baum)