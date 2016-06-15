UPDATE 1-French killer's Facebook broadcast underscores live video challenges

(Updates to specify that expansion of Facebook review team is
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 After Larossi Abballa
killed a French police commander and the commander's partner on
Tuesday, he took to Facebook Live to encourage viewers in a
12-minute video to follow his example: Kill prison staff, police
officials, journalists, lawmakers.
The incident underscores the immense challenges companies
such as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google's
YouTube face as they push live video streaming to
hundreds of millions of people.
Facebook in recent months has made its Live feature - which
allows anyone to broadcast a video in real time - a central
component of its strategy. Twitter, similarly, is focused on
live content, and online video leader YouTube is also moving
into live streaming.
All the companies have protocols in place to remove content
that violates their terms of service, mainly by asking users to
report offending material for review. But the companies
generally promise a turnaround time of 24 hours on such reports,
while live videos would have to be reviewed and removed in
minutes to prevent wide dissemination.
"We do understand and recognize that there are unique
challenges when it comes to content and safety for Live videos,"
a Facebook spokeswoman said. "We're deeply committed to
improving the effectiveness of how we handle reports of live
content that violates our Community Standards."
Facebook is not the first company to grapple with abuse of
live video. In April, an 18-year-old woman was charged after she
livestreamed her friend's rape on Twitter's Periscope. In May, a
young woman in France recorded herself on Periscope as she threw
herself under a train.
"Making these decisions for live video broadcasts is even
more challenging," said Aaron Altschuler, a lawyer at ZwillGen
and former associate general counsel for global law enforcement
and security at Yahoo. "Companies already face difficult content
takedown decisions related to other types of user-generated
content."
Twitter did not respond to requests for comment. YouTube
said it has teams around the world that review reported videos
24 hours a day, adding that it will terminate an account when it
has reasonable belief that the person behind it is part of group
that the U.S. government has identified as a "foreign terrorist
organization."
Facebook, which receives millions of reports a week of
standards violations, said it reviews the vast majority within
24 hours. It said it is expanding a team dedicated to reviewing
live content and staffing it 24 hours a day. Facebook can
interrupt and remove broadcasts that violate policy.
The company said it is also testing the monitoring of
broadcasts that go viral or are trending even before they are
reported. That could give Facebook a way to stop offending
broadcasts quickly, just as a television network might.
But as of yet there are no automated tools that can identify
live videos that should be taken down, people familiar with the
technology said.
Abballa, 25, told police negotiators he had answered an
appeal by Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "to kill
infidels at home with their families," Paris prosecutor Francois
Molins said at a news conference.
During the Facebook Live broadcast, Abballa spoke mostly in
French and occasionally in Arabic. Although the video was
quickly removed from Facebook, Islamic State shared an edited
version through several of its channels.
