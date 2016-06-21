Facebook signs deals with media firms, celebrities for Live -WSJ

June 21 Facebook Inc has signed deals
worth more than $50 million with media companies and celebrities
to create videos for its live-streaming service, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Facebook has signed nearly 140 deals, including with CNN,
the New York Times, Vox Media, Tastemade, Mashable and the
Huffington Post, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a
document. (on.wsj.com/28LLER1)
Comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, wellness
guru Deepak Chopra and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson are among
the celebrities that Facebook has partnered with.
"We have an early beta program for a relatively small number
partners that includes a broad range of content types from
regions around the world," Justin Osofsky, the vice president of
global operations and media partnerships at Facebook, said in an
email.
"We wanted to invite a broad set of partners so we could get
feedback from a variety of different organization about what
works and what doesn't."
The document shows that Facebook's deal with online
publisher BuzzFeed has the highest value at $3.05 million, the
Journal said, followed by the New York Times at $3.03 million
and CNN at $2.5 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)