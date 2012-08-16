UPDATE 1-Facebook falls in premarket as lockup comes to an end

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK Aug 16 Shares of Facebook Inc fell in premarket trading on Thursday ahead of the end to a lockup period that prevented some insider sales.

More than 270 million shares will be unlocked at the market open, which is more than half of the 421 million shares that were sold in the social networking company's initial public offering in May.

The end of the lockup is not expected to add to the stock's recent weakness as insiders hope for a recovery in the share price before they unload. At Wednesday's closing price of $21.20, Facebook shares have plummeted 44.2 percent from their IPO price of $38.

The stock lost another 2.5 percent before the bell on Thursday, falling to $20.68.

"The name has pulled back to a point where you can find a level of support, and the volume should have the wherewithal to hold up," said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York. "There shouldn't be excessive pressure on the stock today, but you'll definitely have some sales."

Another 243 million shares are set to be released from lockup between mid-October and mid-November. On Nov. 14, more than 1.2 billion shares will be available for trading. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will not be able to sell his shares until then.