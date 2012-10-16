Facebook opens first international engineering centre in London

LONDON Oct 16 Facebook's first
engineering centre outside the United States opened in London on
Tuesday, boosting the British government's ambition to make the
digital economy a central plank of its growth strategy.
The company's vice-president of engineering, Mike
Schroepfer, said that London is "rapidly emerging as a global
technology hub", providing access to the best engineers and a
place where other talented engineers would be willing to
relocate.
The London team will develop products to improve the
Facebook experience on mobile devices and perform work on the
social network's platform, Schroepfer said.
Developing mobile products is a priority for Facebook. The
social network crossed the billion threshold this month, but it
has struggled to make money from the growing numbers of people
accessing its services on smartphones.
British finance minister George Osborne, who attended the
opening in Covent Garden, central London, said that Facebook's
move highlighted the attractiveness of the city for technology
businesses.
"I hope it also reflects something of the work we have done
as a government over the last couple of years to make this a
go-to place for technology businesses," he added.
Osborne said the government had taken a range of measures
including better computer science teaching, the expansion of
superfast broadband and the improved availability of government
data to apps developers.
Facebook's initial 12-strong team is headed by engineer
Philip Su, who relocated from Seattle, site of the company's
first engineering centre outside California. Su said that he has
already recruited a handful of people locally.