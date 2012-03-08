Facebook alumni flex muscles, dabble in politics

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 8
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Facebook's
original friends are moving into politics.
Small investments in NationBuilder, a political campaign
software startup, by a tight-knit group of Facebook alumni
suggest how they might spread their wealth around Silicon Valley
in coming months, especially after the world's largest Internet
social network goes public.
NationBuilder said Thursday it has raised $6.25 million in
an investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz, the venture
capital firm founded by high-tech entrepreneurs Marc Andreessen
and Ben Horowitz.
While the bulk of the funding came from the firm, other
participants included former Facebook President Sean Parker;
Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz; and Dave Morin, a former
top Facebook marketing executive.
The industry has been keen to see if there will be a repeat
of the early 2000s, when the "PayPal Mafia," flush with cash
after the e-commerce company's initial public offering, went on
to invest in and lead a generation of companies from LinkedIn
to Yelp and YouTube.
Facebook, with more than 845 million users, is preparing to
raise $5 billion in an IPO that could value the company at up to
$100 billion.
NationBuilder's ties can be traced back to company president
and co-founder Joe Green, who roomed at Harvard with Facebook
CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Green and Parker also founded Causes, a
social change startup.
NationBuilder has not been shy about its connections. Green
called his latest startup "the first Silicon Valley
A-list-funded company" to venture into the political arena.
"Not to puff ourselves up ..., but nobody with this kind of
pedigree has ever entered this space," Green told Reuters.
At the same time, NationBuilder's funding points more
broadly to a gathering wave of political interest in Silicon
Valley. The technology industry has emerged as a vital base of
financial support for President Obama's re-election effort, a
fact illustrated most vividly by photos of Zuckerberg sitting
next to Obama at several private fundraiser dinners last year.
At the local level, Parker and Ron Conway, the angel
investor who has also invested in NationBuilder, played a major
role in San Francisco's mayoral race last fall, contributing
hundreds of thousands of dollars to a political action committee
supporting Edwin Lee, who ultimately swept aside challengers.
At the time, Parker and Conway enlisted another political
startup they backed, Votizen, to help with Lee's campaign.
Votizen also recently closed a round of celebrity funding from
the likes of billionaire financier Ron Burkle, actor Ashton
Kutcher and Lady Gaga's manager.
Until very recently, politics has been left largely
untouched by technology, but it is now ripe for disruption,
according to Andreessen Horowitz partner Ben Horowitz.
"The wheel was developed 5,000 years before the luggage
suitcase with wheels. We're at the point with software and
social networking now that applying it to other industries where
it's never played before is becoming very realistic."
Software, Horowitz added, "can eat politics."
Horowitz - the founder of Opsware which was acquired by
Hewlett-Packard Co in 2007 - and Andreessen, who co-founded
Netscape - which AOL bought in 1998 - became an investment team
in 2009. They formed one of Silicon Valley's most closely
watched venture capital firms that would hold stakes in some of
the hottest Internet companies, including Facebook, Twitter and
Zynga.
LET'S ORGANIZE
NationBuilder's software allows campaign organizers to keep
track of both potential voters and campaign staffers and
volunteers in one comprehensive "action management" interface.
The software comes packaged with publicly available voter rolls,
which users can use to contact and interact with voters at
increasing levels of engagement.
NationBuilder, for example, will notify the campaign when a
voter has registered to receive email updates - signaling that
the campaign may consider calling the person as a next step, or
if field volunteers on a precinct walk might want to drop by the
house. The software also manages social media, the campaign
website and traditional communications with campaign staff.
Volunteers may be assigned tasks and rewarded with points
based on metrics like phone calls made, or doors knocked.
"The ability to organize people to do something is very,
very difficult and certainly hard to pull off in software," said
Horowitz. "But they seem to have done it."
So far, clients include parts of Republican primary
candidate Newt Gingrich's organization and the British Labor
Party, NationBuilder CEO Jim Gilliam said. And last fall, a
23-year-old man defeated a 19-year mayoral incumbent in the
township of South Orange, New Jersey, by a margin of 12 votes
after adopting NationBuilder, Gilliam said.
NationBuilder, which has just a half-dozen or so employees,
will begin selling its software at $20 per account to campaigns,
with additional charges for add-ons, such as mass email and text
messaging capabilities.
The idea first leapt out at Green when the then-Harvard
undergrad got a taste of political organizing after volunteering
on Sen. John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign. He returned to
Cambridge with the first rough ideas of a startup.
"I tried to convince to my college roommate to build a
political social network, he - now famously - built a college
social network instead," Green said dryly.
Today, Green argues that his software has broad
applications: it could empower anyone from an aspiring county
prosecutor to an author on a book tour looking to build a
network of fans.
"We're trying to make everyone a leader," he said.