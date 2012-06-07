Facebook, Microsoft said shopping Manhattan space

| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 Facebook Inc and
Microsoft Corp are shopping for more office space in
Manhattan, sources say, underscoring New York's stature as a
must-have location for top tech companies who need to be
"book-ended" on both the west and east coasts.
Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, has browsed
several locations in the city including the former New York
Times Building at 229 West 43rd Street, two people familiar with
the search said.
The social-networking company's New York staff is primarily
in sales, although there are also some marketing and engineering
personnel in the city. Last year, Facebook said it planned to
hire more engineers in New York.
Facebook, which currently occupies about 40,000 square feet
of office space at 335 Madison Avenue near Grand Central
Station, is shopping for 100,000 square feet to 150,000 square
feet of office space, one source familiar with the matter said.
Microsoft, also has looked at the former Times building and
at a new building at 51 Astor Place, two sources said. Microsoft
is looking for about 200,000 square feet, the source said. It
currently occupies 174,000 square feet at 1290 Avenue of the
Americas near 52nd Street, another source said.
Microsoft, the world's biggest software maker, based in
Redmond, Washington, declined to comment, as did Facebook.
It is unclear how far along either company is to committing
to a new location and they could opt to stay at their current
New York offices.
Facebook is still sending out requests for proposals. It
signed a 15-year lease at 335 Madison in December 2010.
Microsoft's lease expires in 2014, two sources said.
New York, chiefly Manhattan, is a growing incubator for
technology. In the fourth quarter of 2011 it ranked No. 2 behind
California as the top destination for technology venture capital
funding, according to CB Insights data.
In the last five years, information technology jobs in the
city have increased nearly 29 percent to 52,900, according to a
report issued last month by the Center for an Urban Future. The
report identified 486 digital startups created in New York since
2007 that have received angel, VC or other outside funding.
Many of those companies are located south of 34th Street in
Manhattan's Midtown South office market, the New York home of
Internet search and advertising powerhouse Google Inc.