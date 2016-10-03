Facebook launches "Marketplace" on app

Oct 3 Facebook Inc has launched "Marketplace", allowing its users to buy and sell items on the social media platform.

More than 450 million people already visit buy and sell groups on Facebook each month. (bit.ly/2dxZok9)

Facebook said on Monday that the new service will roll out to everyone over 18 years of age in the United States, the UK, Australia and New Zealand on the Facebook app for iPhone and Android over the next few days.

The feature will also be available on the desktop version in the coming months. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)