Facebook to require separate mobile app for messages

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Facebook Inc will
no longer let users send and receive private messages within its
main smartphone app, and will require that users install a
separate messaging app, the Internet company said on Wednesday.
Facebook began notifying users in France, England and
several other European countries on Wednesday that beginning in
a couple of weeks they will need to install the company's
standalone Messenger app in order to send and receive messages.
Facebook plans to eventually require that users in all
countries install the Messenger app, spokesman Derick Mains
said, though he could not provide a specific timeframe for the
change.
The move is intended to ensure that users have a consistent
and high-quality experience, a Facebook spokesman told Reuters.
The free, standalone Messenger app is faster than the messaging
service that's currently built into Facebook's primary mobile
app. Facebook users can also access more features in the
Messenger app, such as the ability to make voice phone calls.
"We have built a fast and reliable messaging experience
through Messenger and now it makes sense for us to focus all our
energy and resources on that experience," the company said in a
statement.
Facebook faces increasing competition from a new crop of
fast-growing mobile messaging apps, such as Snapchat and Line.
It stunned observers by announcing plans in February to buy the
popular WhatsApp messaging app for $19 billion.
Forcing users to install a separate messaging app on their
phones could help boost the popularity of Facebook Messenger,
but could also cause a backlash if consumers view Facebook's
move as heavy-handed. A post on the technology blog Mashable on
Wednesday was titled "11 Reasons why Pulling Messenger From
Facebook Mobile is a Terrible Idea," and many people took to
Twitter to post critical comments about the change.
Facebook, the world's No.1 social networking service with
1.2 billion users, has increasingly moved to develop a catalog
of standalone apps to complement its main app. In January,
Facebook launched Paper, a photo-heavy news-reading app that has
earned positive reviews.
Facebook also acquired photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012
and announced plans to buy WhatsApp, which has more than 450
million users. News of the change in Facebook's messaging
service was first reported by the technology blog TechCrunch on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)