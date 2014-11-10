版本:
Facebook says messenger service has half a billion users

Nov 10 Social networking site Facebook Inc said its messaging service is being used by more than half a billion people, few months after it was separated from the main Facebook app. (bit.ly/1u1Xw4o)

Facebook said in April users would need to download a separate app for Messenger, which would allow them to send videos, make free calls and chat with groups.

The company said in April that its Messenger service had over 200 million users. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
