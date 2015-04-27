UPDATE 1-Facebook launches video calling in Messenger app

(Adds analyst comment, background)
April 27 Facebook Inc introduced free
video calling in its Messenger phone app on Monday as the
company seeks to transform its mobile messaging service into a
full-featured platform with the same reach as its 1.4 billion
user social network.
Messenger, with more than 600 million users, now has a video
icon at the top right corner of its screen. Earlier this year,
Messenger launched voice and video calling between computers. (bit.ly/1KorYLD)
Messenger competes with Microsoft Corp's Skype,
Apple Inc's FaceTime and Google Inc's
Hangouts, all of which allow video calls between mobile devices
or computers.
At Facebook's annual developer conference in March, Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerburg said the social network would
introduce myriad features within Messenger. For example, users
can also send money to friends within the app. Facebook also
unveiled a platform that enables developers to easily create
apps that function within Messenger.
"Adding (video calling) to Messenger instead of the main
Facebook app maybe ties in to Messenger's mission where it's a
real core person-to-person app," said Brian Blau, research
director at Gartner Inc, a U.S. technology research and advisory
firm. "Now they're really enticing people with more features."
Video calling is available on devices using Apple's iOS and
Google's Android mobile operating systems in Belgium, Canada,
Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Ireland, Laos, Lithuania,
Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, the United
Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay. Facebook said additional
regions will be added in the next few months.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Richard Chang)