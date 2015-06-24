Facebook allows users to sign up for Messenger without account

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 24
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Facebook Inc has
enabled users without an account to sign up for its Messenger
app with a phone number, the social media company said on
Wednesday, in another move to broaden the app's reach and make
it a standalone platform.
Earlier this year, Facebook opened up Messenger to
developers, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he
wanted to connect users directly with retailers, restaurants and
other businesses.
With the latest update, users will be prompted by an option
that says "Not on Facebook?" when they open the app. They can
then sign up with their name, phone number and a photo.
The mobile messaging service, which has 600 million users,
has added a number of new features in recent months, including
games and video calling.
Facebook's flagship social network has 1.4 billion users.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)