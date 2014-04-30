Facebook launches mobile ad network to vie with Google, Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 Facebook Inc
rolled out a new service that it envisions will distribute ads
across a network of mobile applications, opening the door to a
new source of revenue for the Internet social network.
The service, which the world's No. 1 social network has been
working on for some time, allows mobile-app makers to insert
various types of ads within their software, with Facebook
sharing advertising dollars with the developers.
"This is really the first time that we're going to help you
monetize in a serious way on mobile," Facebook Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's developer conference in
San Francisco on Wednesday.
Facebook also described new features that make it easier for
users to limit how much personal information they share with
third-party mobile apps, and that let users log into social apps
without providing their identity.
A revamped Facebook log-in screen for independent mobile
apps will let users select which bits of personal information
stored on the social network, such as their email address,
birthday and items that they've "liked" on Facebook, can be
accessed by any particular app.
Facebook will face tough competition in the mobile ad
network market. Google's AdMob service already allows
advertisers to distribute ads to mobile apps, while Twitter
said on Tuesday its MoPub ad network can reach 1
billion mobile users.
Facebook began testing a mobile ad network with a limited
number of advertisers and mobile app publishers in January. It
will be expanding the number of app makers that can use the
service, though the company did not provide a time frame for
when it will become broadly available.
The new mobile ad network, dubbed the Facebook Audience
Network, will leverage Facebook's more than 1 million
advertisers and its own ability to target users based on their
various traits.
Facebook generates the bulk of its revenue from ads that
appear on its own Web pages and within its own mobile app. By
distributing ads across a constellation of independent mobile
apps, Facebook effectively expands its available advertising
space, opening the door to more revenue.
To get access to the extra ad space, ad networks typically
share a portion of the ad revenue with their partners.
Facebook will share most of the ad revenue with apps makers, as
is standard within the industry, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)