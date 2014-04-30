UPDATE 1-Facebook lets users limit data shared with apps

(Recasts with Facebook privacy charges, details about the ad
network)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 Facebook introduced new
features on Wednesday that let users limit how much personal
information they share with third-party mobile apps, a move
meant to quell privacy concerns as the social network seeks to
become a top entry port to the Internet.
In recent years, Facebook Inc has successfully
encouraged a growing number of third-party app makers to allow
users to log in with their Facebook identity rather than, say,
by entering an email address or creating a dedicated account.
The result has been an influx of valuable data for the
world's No. 1 social network, but concerns have also mounted
about third-party developers gaining access to private
information.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said at Facebook's developer
conference in San Francisco on Wednesday that a new version of
Facebook's log-in tool, called "log in anonymously," would let
users control what information they allow third-party apps to
see. He told developers the tool would let users feel more
comfortable about logging into apps using Facebook.
"By giving people more power and control, they're going to
trust all the apps that we build more, and over time use them
more. And that's positive for everyone," said Zuckerberg.
The revamped log-in screen will let users select which
personal information stored on the social network, such as an
email address, birthday or items that they have "liked" on
Facebook, can be accessed by any particular app.
The user's names and gender will remain visible to the app.
On Wednesday, the social network also rolled out a new
service to distribute ads across a network of mobile
applications, opening the door to a new source of revenue.
The service, which has been in the works on for some time,
allows mobile-app makers to insert various ads within their
software, with Facebook sharing advertising dollars with the
developers.
"This is really the first time that we're going to help you
monetize in a serious way on mobile," Zuckerberg said.
Facebook faces tough competition in the active mobile ad
network market. Google Inc's AdMob service already
allows advertisers to distribute ads to mobile apps, while
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that its MoPub ad network
can reach 1 billion mobile users.
Twitter's MoPub, which serves as an advertising management
tool for app publishers, will allow mobile apps to feature ads
for the Facebook audience as well as other networks, the two
companies said.
Facebook began testing a mobile ad network with a limited
number of advertisers and mobile app publishers in January. It
plans to expand the number of app makers that can use the
service, although it did not provide a time frame for when the
system will become broadly available.
The new mobile ad system, dubbed the Facebook Audience
Network, will leverage Facebook's more than 1 million
advertisers and its own ability to target users based on their
traits.
Facebook generates the bulk of its revenue from ads that
appear on its own Web pages and within its own mobile app. By
distributing ads across a constellation of independent mobile
apps, Facebook effectively expands its advertising space,
opening the door to more revenue.
To get access to the extra ad space, ad networks typically
share the revenue with their partners. Facebook will share most
of the ad revenue with apps makers, as is standard in the
industry, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Andre Grenon)