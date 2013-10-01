Facebook expands ad service for app developers

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Facebook Inc is
expanding an advertising service aimed at developers of
smartphone and tablet apps, the social network's latest move to
bolster its fast-growing mobile business.
Facebook's so-called mobile app ads - which allow companies
to promote their mobile apps to Facebook's 1.15 billion users -
will include new capabilities designed to boost the amount of
time that consumers use the third-party apps, the company said
on Tuesday.
Since the start of the year, more than 145 million
third-party apps have been installed by Facebook users, said Deb
Liu, Facebook's director of platform monetization, providing the
company's first public data about that portion of its business.
Roughly 8,400 advertisers used Facebook's mobile app ads in the
second quarter, Liu said.
That is a small group relative to the more than 1 million
total advertisers that Facebook counts, but analysts say that
app developers represent an attractive and growing group of
customers for Facebook to tap into. Smartphone apps, designed
for Apple Inc's iPhone or Google Inc's
Android-based phones, have struggled to stand out in a crowded
field.
Facebook's new mobile app ads will allow the maker of a
travel app to offer to promote an airfare or hotel room, for
example, while a music app like Spotify could promote a band's
new song. Previously, Facebook's mobile app ads were designed
only to entice its users to install a third-party app on their
smartphone or tablet, but not to encourage repeat visits to the
app.
Shares of Facebook have doubled since July, as the company
has increased its mobile advertising revenue.
use