Facebook mobile users jumped around 20 pct in US, UK in June

LONDON, July 18 The number of users accessing
Facebook via their mobile phones in June jumped around 20
percent in the United States and Britain, the social network
said, touting its appeal for brands trying to reach consumers
during the summer months.
Created in a Harvard dorm room in 2004, the world's largest
social network has moved to reposition its business for a world
in which consumers' primarily access the Internet via
small-screened smartphones rather than computers.
The strategy has started to pay off, with the group's
results for the first three months of the year showing mobile
advertising revenue gaining momentum and accounting for 30
percent of Facebook's overall ad revenue in the first quarter.
On Thursday, the group said its mobile monthly active users
had increased by 18 percent in the United States and by 22
percent in Britain in June compared with the previous year, as
brands seek different ways to reach consumers who are often on
holiday and not interacting with their usual media.
"We see this as a fantastic opportunity with empirical
evidence of people staying engaged on mobile phones and using
Facebook," James Quarles, regional director for Britain and
Southern Europe, said.
"As people are away and on holiday, it provides a different
opportunity for brands to think differently about Facebook."
Though advertisers are keen to harness the boom in mobile
phones, few have perfected the art of using mobile devices to
target adverts to consumers, with a discrepancy remaining
between the amount of time consumers spend on their mobile
devices and the advertising dollars companies spend there.
Facebook is seen as one of the most likely ways for mobile
advertising to succeed.
"When people are that engaged, checking their Facebook 14
times a day, if advertisers can deliver the right message to the
right audience you can really see some business impact," Quarles
said.