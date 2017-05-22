Facebook leaked documents show types of content it allows -Guardian

May 21 Leaked Facebook Inc documents show
how the social media company moderates issues such as hate
speech, terrorism, pornography and self-harm on its platform,
the Guardian reported, citing internal guidelines seen by the
newspaper.
New challenges such as "revenge porn" have overwhelmed
Facebook's moderators who often have just ten seconds to make a
decision, the Guardian said. The social media company reviews
more than 6.5 million reports of potentially fake accounts a
week, the newspaper added. bit.ly/2q7dThG
Many of the company's content moderators have concerns about
the inconsistency and peculiar nature of some of the policies.
Those on sexual content, for example, are said to be the most
complex and confusing, the Guardian said.
Facebook had no specific comment on the report but said
safety was its overriding concern.
"Keeping people on Facebook safe is the most important thing
we do. We work hard to make Facebook as safe as possible while
enabling free speech. This requires a lot of thought into
detailed and often difficult questions, and getting it right is
something we take very seriously", Facebook's Head of Global
Policy Management Monica Bickert said in a statement.
Facebook confirmed that it was using software to intercept
graphic content before it went on the website, but it was still
in its early stages.
The leaked documents included internal training manuals,
spreadsheets and flowcharts, the Guardian said.
The newspaper gave the example of Facebook policy that
allowed people to live-stream attempts to self-harm because it
“doesn’t want to censor or punish people in distress."
Facebook moderators were recently told to “escalate” to
senior managers any content related to "13 Reasons Why," the
Netflix original drama series based on the suicide of a high
school student, because it feared inspiration of copycat
behavior, the Guardian reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of
the documents published on the Guardian website.
