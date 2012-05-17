Morgan Stanley ups Facebook IPO share cap to 5,000

NEW YORK May 17 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has increased the number of Facebook IPO shares it will allow advisers to allocate to each client account.

The firm previously had set a cap of 500 shares per retail client, but told advisers late Thursday afternoon that it had increased the limit to 5,000 shares, according to two sources familiar with the situation, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the press.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment.