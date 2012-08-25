REFILE-Facebook co-founder Moskovitz sold stock post lockup

Aug 24 Facebook Inc co-founder Dustin
Moskovitz sold 450,000 Class A shares over the past three days,
his second such sale since last Friday, becoming the latest
insider to sell shares following the end of the lockup,
according to a regulatory filing late on Friday evening.
Moskovitz, who was Facebook's first chief technology
officer, sold the shares in three batches of 150,000 shares each
beginning on Wednesday, raising more than $8.7 million.
A regulatory filing from Tuesday shows a similar 450,000
share sale in three batches beginning last Friday through
Tuesday, raising a little over $8.83 million.
Earlier this week, Facebook director Peter Thiel sold
roughly $400 million worth of shares in the company, as
investors look to cash out their stake after the end of the
first lockup, which barred early investors and insiders from
selling shares following the initial public offering.
Moskovitz, a onetime Harvard roommate of Facebook founder
Mark Zuckerberg, had been with the company since its earliest
days and left in 2008 to form a social-networking company for
business called Asana.
Moskovitz still owns 6.6 million Facebook Class A shares and
126.2 million Class B shares, according to the filing.
More than 1.4 billion additional shares held by early
investors and Facebook employees are set to become available for
trading by year's end, as additional post-IPO lockup
restrictions are lifted.
Facebook shares closed at $19.41 on Friday on the Nasdaq,
down 3 cents.