Facebook preps social music with partners -sources

* Facebook seeks deeper integration for music
* Music platform to be unveiled at Facebook conference
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Facebook is putting finishing
touches to new features on users' home pages that deeply
integrate music services from partners including Spotify, MOG,
Rhapsody, Slacker and Rdio, according to people familiar with
the plans.
The music platform is expected to be unveiled at Facebook's
developer conference, which kicks off on Sept. 22.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment.
Though Facebook is the world's most popular social
networking services with more than 750 million users, its
founder Mark Zuckerberg is keen to increase the amount of time
users spend in the Facebook environment.
Music is said to be just one aspect of the strategy to
improve Facebook's 'stickiness' and it is also expected to
partner with other media content owners like movie studios.
"They are working on a platform for music where the goal is
to create a connective tissue for fans," said one person
familiar with the talks who asked not to be named as the plans
are confidential.
Facebook has declined to comment on its new music platform
before, but in July several technology blogs reported a
software engineer had uncovered programming code for a Facebook
product called 'Vibes' for music downloading.
Facebook could give an important boost to its fledgling
music streaming partners as they try to compete in a digital
music sector dominated by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iTunes's
download store. Apple is also readying a streaming service
called iTunes Match expected to launch this fall.
The largest music subscription service, Rhapsody, has about
800,000 paying users after nearly 10 years. The next largest in
the United States is believed to be Slacker, which claims some
400,000 subscribers, while more recent start-ups like MOG and
Rdio are estimated to have significantly less than that.
London-based Spotify, which launched in the United States
in July, has more than 1 million paying subscribers and some 10
million users registered to its free access service across
Europe. Spotify is believed to have partly benefited from its
early integration into Facebook's platform.
The most popular music app on Facebook is currently
BandPage, a service from RootMusic that enables artists to
market their songs, videos and tour dates. It has over 250,000
artists and 30 million active users monthly. Last month it
raised $16 million in Series B funding.
While all the existing music services can already be used
on Facebook, the deeper integration will enable Facebook users
who are subscribers to a service to share songs and playlists
seamlessly with each other and to see what friends are
listening to, and more.
The digital music services hope Facebook users will sign up
with them after seeing friends sharing playlists that require
subscription.
Another senior executive close to the talks said social
networking is important to help overcome one of the key
challenges for digital music companies: how to help fans
discover new music rather than just search for artists and
songs they already know. "Your friends are engaging with you on
Facebook, he said. "It's the new form of radio or TV."
Though the prospective business partners have high hopes for
Facebook, combining social networking and digital music hasn't
always been a guarantee of success.
In 2008, Myspace -- then still a leading social network --
created a music service in partnership with major labels. It
had early traction, but not enough to save Myspace's popularity
from collapsing.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gary Hill)