公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 04:32 BJT

NASDAQ CEO: exchange "embarrassed" after Facebook IPO-CNBC

NEW YORK, June 6 Nasdaq OSX Group Inc's CEO Robert Greifeld said the exchange has been "embarrassed" and "we certainly apologize" to the industry after the botched Facebook IPO on May 18, he told CNBC on Wednesday.

Greifeld has been under pressure ever since Facebook's $16 billion IPO was hit with a 30-minute delay, late trade confirmations and upward of $115 million in losses for market makers.

