NASDAQ CEO: exchange "embarrassed" after Facebook IPO-CNBC

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
NEW YORK, June 6 Nasdaq OSX Group Inc's CEO Robert Greifeld said the exchange has been "embarrassed" and "we certainly apologize" to the industry after the botched Facebook IPO on May 18, he told CNBC on Wednesday.
Greifeld has been under pressure ever since Facebook's $16 billion IPO was hit with a 30-minute delay, late trade confirmations and upward of $115 million in losses for market makers.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.