UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley adjusting some Facebook trades

By Joseph A. Giannone
May 24 Morgan Stanley will adjust
thousands of trades to ensure outstanding limit orders to sell
will be filled at no more than $42.99 a share for Facebook
stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering,
the firm told its brokers on Thursday, according to several who
listened to the call.
Morgan Stanley said that limit orders to sell shares at $43
or higher that have not yet been processed because of glitches
at Nasdaq will be settled over the next few days at
less than $43. Fewer than one million shares traded in a
two-minute period on the opening day above $43. Shares reached a
high of $45.
Limit orders allow investors to buy or sell shares at a
preset price. In the case of the newly issued Facebook shares
traded last Friday, Morgan Stanley's adjustment applies only to
sell orders.
Andy Saperstein, head of wealth management at Morgan
Stanley's Smith Barney unit, told advisers the adjustments will
likely begin on Friday, according to five advisers who listened
to the call.
According to several of the advisers, Saperstein said that
the company has been manually reviewing each trade and the time
it was executed, and that he stressed that the company is
putting the clients' interests first.
Saperstein took no questions during the call, which started
at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) and lasted about ten minutes, according
to two advisers. He made no apology, and told brokers to follow
procedure and go directly to their service manager if they had
any outstanding issues, advisers told Reuters.
Another adviser who listened to the call said that
Saperstein said that all clients and brokers who had expressed
interest in Facebook shares were sent the amended prospectus the
company filed on May 9. The adviser did not want to be named
because she was not permitted to speak to the press.
Fallout from Facebook's disastrous stock market debut last
week has become the latest headache for Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's brokers.
Technical difficulties at the Nasdaq stock market delayed
the opening of trading and left thousands of investors in the
dark about what they owned and at what price they had bought or
sold shares.
Reuters also reported that Morgan Stanley's Facebook
analyst, Scott Devitt, had warned ahead of the IPO that he was
reducing his revenue forecasts for the social networking
company. That information was shared with some large investors.
Caught in the crossfire were the brokers who scrambled to
get clients into Facebook shares and who now must deal with
angry investors who lost money or are uncertain about how their
orders were handled.
Many brokerages are dealing with frustrated customers, but
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a unit of Facebook's lead IPO
underwriter and its army of 17,200 brokers received the biggest
allocation of IPO shares for individual investors.
The Facebook flop comes at a sensitive time for the firm,
which for the past three years has been merging Smith Barney
into Morgan Stanley's brokerage unit, an undertaking that has
come with technology glitches and reported culture clashes.
Moody's Investor Service has warned that it may downgrade
Morgan Stanley's credit rating by two notches, as opposed to one
notch for its chief competitors.
Now advisers are dealing with the aftermath of a
glitch-filled IPO.
Several brokers interviewed by Reuters on Thursday had the
same question: "Where is Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James
Gorman?" These brokers want Gorman to take a more public stance
to present the firm's case and to assure investors the firm will
refund their losses as quickly as possible.
"In other words, we'll fix you and then we'll worry about
ourselves," said a broker based in the Southeast U.S., who is
not permitted to speak to the press.
Several brokers told Reuters that the call on Thursday
offered little new information or insight. One adviser said his
mood about the way the company had handled the Facebook
situation had not changed after the call - he remains frustrated
that Morgan Stanley has not made stronger statement to clients.
Much of the concern brokers are facing come from investors
who placed orders but did not immediately learn what price they
paid, due first to a delayed opening on the Nasdaq and then a
lack of timely trade data. Morgan Stanley and other brokerages
continue working through a backlog of unresolved trades as late
as Thursday.