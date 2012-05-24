版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 05:30 BJT

CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley making Facebook adjustments -source

May 24 Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to ensure no limit orders will be filled at more than $43 a share for Facebook stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, a person familiar with the call said.

The source, a broker who could not speak for attribution, said the firm again insisted that the trading problems were Nasdaq-related.

