UPDATE 1-Nasdaq rivals blast its Facebook compensation plan

* Exchanges to strongly contest Nasdaq's plan
* Say plan little more than a pricing promotion
By Herbert Lash and John McCrank
June 7 Rival exchanges on Thursday lashed out at
Nasdaq OMX's $40 million plan to compensate clients for
its mishandling of Facebook's initial public offering
last month, calling the plan "illegal," "anti-competitive" and
saying it was unlikely to be approved by U.S. regulators.
A day after Nasdaq rolled out its plan, which would mostly
consist of trading discounts for clients, rival exchanges
questioned the legitimacy of the proposal, and one of Nasdaq's
biggest customers said the sum offered was not nearly enough.
Total losses by banks and brokerages due to the technical
problems that plagued the $16 billion IPO may be as high as $200
million, said Thomas Joyce, chief executive of Knight Capital
Group, a market maker in the deal that said it alone
lost $35 million.
"I think that the scheme that was announced yesterday is
illegal," Bill O'Brien, CEO of the No. 4 U.S. equities exchange,
Direct Edge, said at Sandler O'Neill's brokerage and exchange
conference in New York. "It is also a shameless attempt to
basically turn a big investor-confidence-eroding event into a
competitive advantage."
O'Brien, who was visibly upset, said his company would
contest the plan and that he did not think it would be approved
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NYSE Euronext
, the top U.S. stock exchange, also said it strongly
objected to the plan.
Direct Edge, NYSE, and BATS Global Markets - which in March
had to pull its own IPO due to technical problems - all
denounced the plan as a grab for market share.
"Confusing compensation with a pricing promotion - that's a
bad way to do it," said Mark Hemsley, chief executive of BATS
Chi-X Europe.
Nasdaq's proposed $40 million compensation figure - $13.7
million in cash and the rest in trading discounts - was a big
topic at the conference.